Bozeman, Russia and the International Space Station

BOZEMAN -

Bozeman High School has been invited by Astronomers without Borders to pilot a new program that connects schools from around the world with the International Space Station.

Bozeman along with a school in Russia were chosen as a pilot to test a new program that could span across the nation.

A live press conference took place yesterday between Bozeman and a school in Russia. During that meeting, students listened to a brief presentation from students about life in Russia and heard about historic and new engineering of portholes on a spacecraft. When asking about why focusing on high school students, Eduard Chizhikov from Moscow, who works with RT360 and has produced the first ever 360 degree video in zero gravity focusing on space and the International Space Station says communication is key and the way technology is changing students are great at that. 

Chizhikov said, “Right now we have a very international world. We need to communicate to each other and if schools in Russia and the Asia, we will bring Asian students next time, we can talk with each other it will be great example of what we should do in the future.”

If successful, Astronomers without Borders hopes to open this program up internationally so schools from across the nation can also participate.

  Missoulians come together to help pay property debt

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:15 PM EDT

  Anaconda residents, EPA officials meet to discuss clean-up efforts

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:53 PM EDT

  The New York Times Reporter shares insight into covering Arlee Warriors suicide prevention movement

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:49 PM EDT

  Montana school bus aide suspended after fight with student

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:01 PM EDT
  Missoulians come together to help pay property debt

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:15 PM EDT

  Gallatin Co. missed flooding window this week

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:04 PM EDT

  Public Safety Telecommunicators Week honors 911 dispatchers

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:27 AM EDT

  Farmer gets jail time in cruelty case involving 70 dead cows

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:13 PM EDT

  WATCH: Mom Discovers Breastfeeding Video Was Turned Into Porn

  The New York Times Reporter shares insight into covering Arlee Warriors suicide prevention movement

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:49 PM EDT

