Missoulians come together to help pay property debt

A group of Missoulians came together to help pay off property debt owed by residents of trailer parks across the Garden City.

Some of the homes from trailer parks across town have not yet paid their taxes, but with the generous support of the Missoula community their taxes will be paid for by Tuesday night.

Shock, that's what lead Svein Newman to start an online GoFundMe Page for more than 160 homes up for auction due to unpaid back taxes to Missoula County.

"It’s unconscionable to me that someone in our community should lose their home that they already own for a debt of less than 200 dollars," said Newman.

Newman said that he isn't the only person looking to help out.

"Some guy outside just gave me a 300 dollar check," said Newman to the Missoula County Treasurer.

He said that this is just an example of the community's generosity and willingness to help out.

Newman launched the campaign on Sunday with a modest goal of 1,200 dollars.

Two days later, his campaign has raised nearly 10,000 dollars and can help save more than 30 homes from auction.

Despite the short campaign, Newman could only reflect on what delivering the check to Missoula County could change people's lives.

"There was a woman who reached out to me this morning who is a single mother of two. And her debt is less than $200 and has been working and working and trying to scrape the money together, but just didn't think she was going to be able to make it happen. And we are going to be able to pay her debt. So that's great," said Newman.

Newman dropped off the final check to Missoula County at 5 PM Tuesday night.

The mobile home auction for the remaining homes is still set for Wednesday morning at 9 AM.