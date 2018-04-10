Missoulians come together to help pay property debt - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoulians come together to help pay property debt

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

A group of Missoulians came together to help pay off property debt owed by residents of trailer parks across the Garden City.
Some of the homes from trailer parks across town have not yet paid their taxes, but with the generous support of the Missoula community their taxes will be paid for by Tuesday night.
Shock, that's what lead Svein Newman to start an online GoFundMe Page for more than 160 homes up for auction due to unpaid back taxes to Missoula County.
"It’s unconscionable to me that someone in our community should lose their home that they already own for a debt of less than 200 dollars," said Newman.
Newman said that he isn't the only person looking to help out.
"Some guy outside just gave me a 300 dollar check," said Newman to the Missoula County Treasurer.
He said that this is just an example of the community's generosity and willingness to help out.
Newman launched the campaign on Sunday with a modest goal of 1,200 dollars.
Two days later, his campaign has raised nearly 10,000 dollars and can help save more than 30 homes from auction.
Despite the short campaign, Newman could only reflect on what delivering the check to Missoula County could change people's lives.
"There was a woman who reached out to me this morning who is a single mother of two. And her debt is less than $200 and has been working and working and trying to scrape the money together, but just didn't think she was going to be able to make it happen. And we are going to be able to pay her debt. So that's great," said Newman.
Newman dropped off the final check to Missoula County at 5 PM Tuesday night.

The mobile home auction for the remaining homes is still set for Wednesday morning at 9 AM.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The New York Times Reporter shares insight into covering Arlee Warriors suicide prevention movement

    The New York Times Reporter shares insight into covering Arlee Warriors suicide prevention movement

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:49 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:49:06 GMT

    It's a movement that started in the small Montana town of Arlee, and in just weeks the message of suicide prevention spread across the country with help from a recent cover in The New York Times Magazine. Immersed in the lives of the Arlee Warriors Boys Basketball team was reporter Abe Streep. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with him,  just days after his article was posted online, to find out more about 'What the Arlee Warriors Were Playing For.'

    It's a movement that started in the small Montana town of Arlee, and in just weeks the message of suicide prevention spread across the country with help from a recent cover in The New York Times Magazine. Immersed in the lives of the Arlee Warriors Boys Basketball team was reporter Abe Streep. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with him,  just days after his article was posted online, to find out more about 'What the Arlee Warriors Were Playing For.'

  • Montana school bus aide suspended after fight with student

    Montana school bus aide suspended after fight with student

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:01 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:01:52 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:01 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:01:52 GMT

    A Great Falls mother is outraged after a video taken Monday afternoon showing an altercation between her son, who is still in middle school, and an adult bus aide.

    A Great Falls mother is outraged after a video taken Monday afternoon showing an altercation between her son, who is still in middle school, and an adult bus aide.

  • Manhattan High School adds softball program

    Manhattan High School adds softball program

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:01:54 GMT

    Manhattan High School students are joining a softball team: the school's first.

    Manhattan High School students are joining a softball team: the school's first.

  • Missoula woman sentenced in fatal hit-and-run, DUI

    Missoula woman sentenced in fatal hit-and-run, DUI

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:03:17 GMT
    Benno Big Back Jr.Benno Big Back Jr.

    MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.

    MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.

  • Only minor injuries reported in 2 separate car crashes near Lolo

    Only minor injuries reported in 2 separate car crashes near Lolo

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-04-10 02:09:32 GMT

    Two separate crashes on Highway 93 brought traffic to a standstill between Missoula and Lolo for several hours on Monday night. Luckily, only minor injuries were reported in both crashes.

    Two separate crashes on Highway 93 brought traffic to a standstill between Missoula and Lolo for several hours on Monday night. Luckily, only minor injuries were reported in both crashes.

  • Big Missoula employers are keeping the Garden City blooming

    Big Missoula employers are keeping the Garden City blooming

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:42:12 GMT

    Mayor John Engen, University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, and Missoula County Commissioner, Dave Strohmaier, joined forces for City Club Monday.   

    Mayor John Engen, University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, and Missoula County Commissioner, Dave Strohmaier, joined forces for City Club Monday.   

  • Farmer gets jail time in cruelty case involving 70 dead cows

    Farmer gets jail time in cruelty case involving 70 dead cows

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-04-10 22:13:55 GMT

    HOWELL, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan farmer charged with animal cruelty after about 70 cows were found dead on his properties has been sentenced to 15 days in jail and ordered to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution.  

    HOWELL, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan farmer charged with animal cruelty after about 70 cows were found dead on his properties has been sentenced to 15 days in jail and ordered to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution.  

  • Whitefish man pinned under RV and killed

    Whitefish man pinned under RV and killed

    Monday, April 9 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:30:39 GMT

    WHITEFISH - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports the death of a man who apparently became pinned under a fifth wheel RV. 

    WHITEFISH - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports the death of a man who apparently became pinned under a fifth wheel RV. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.