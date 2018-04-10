Anaconda residents, EPA officials meet to discuss clean-up efforts

In Anaconda, residents voiced their concerns about being exposed to lead and arsenic, as top EPA officials stopped in town Tuesday.

This has been a problem for several years, since lead and arsenic were found in the water, air and even the soil in city parks.

The meeting Tuesday focused on cleaning efforts and the future of Anaconda.

"The idea is we want to move these sites to completion,” said Albert Kelly, an EPA Administrator from Washington D.C..

He told Anaconda residents that the EPA wants a complete clean-up for the community.

The same residents were also told last year that their community was at the top of the clean-up list for the EPA. Those residents are growing impatient.

Kelly understands the frustration but emphasized there's still lots of work to do in the community.

"I think we have done about 800 yards. We want to finish the rest of the yards. Which, I think is about 1,000. We [have] got to get that done," he said.

Some of that remaining clean-up work includes the Old Works/East Anaconda Development area, community soils and Anaconda Regional Water Waste & Soils.

Kelly says they hope to de-list Anaconda by 2025.

EPA officials are headed to Butte, another city on its 'emphasis list' Wednesday, where they'll hold a public meeting at the Butte Archives.

Anaconda schools are also awaiting results of tests to see if lead and arsenic are present in the classrooms.