Anaconda residents, EPA officials meet to discuss clean-up efforts

It's a movement that started in the small Montana town of Arlee, and in just weeks the message of suicide prevention spread across the country with help from a recent cover in The New York Times Magazine. Immersed in the lives of the Arlee Warriors Boys Basketball team was reporter Abe Streep. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with him, just days after his article was posted online, to find out more about 'What the Arlee Warriors Were Playing For.'
A Great Falls mother is outraged after a video taken Monday afternoon showing an altercation between her son, who is still in middle school, and an adult bus aide.
Manhattan High School students are joining a softball team: the school's first.
MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.
Two separate crashes on Highway 93 brought traffic to a standstill between Missoula and Lolo for several hours on Monday night. Luckily, only minor injuries were reported in both crashes.
Mayor John Engen, University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, and Missoula County Commissioner, Dave Strohmaier, joined forces for City Club Monday.
HOWELL, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan farmer charged with animal cruelty after about 70 cows were found dead on his properties has been sentenced to 15 days in jail and ordered to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution.
WHITEFISH - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports the death of a man who apparently became pinned under a fifth wheel RV.
