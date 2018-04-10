Construction offers Hellgate students learning opportunity

MISSOULA - Hellgate High School hosted a construction tour Tuesday as students got an up-close look at trade and construction careers.

The state Superintendent of Public Instruction, Elsie Arntzen, and local contractors joined the building trades class today.

The group learned about the growing demand for skilled tradeworkers across Montana. Students also learned about what these jobs actually entail as they toured the renovations on the Hellgate High School library.

Construction company representatives said high schools can apply for summer construction jobs to get some work experience before they graduate.