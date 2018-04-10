Construction offers Hellgate students learning opportunity

In Anaconda, residents voiced their concerns about being exposed to lead and arsenic.
It's a movement that started in the small Montana town of Arlee, and in just weeks the message of suicide prevention spread across the country with help from a recent cover in The New York Times Magazine. Immersed in the lives of the Arlee Warriors Boys Basketball team was reporter Abe Streep. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with him, just days after his article was posted online, to find out more about 'What the Arlee Warriors Were Playing For.'
MISSOULA - Hellgate High School hosted a construction tour Tuesday as students got an up-close look at trade and construction careers. The state Superintendent of Public Instruction, Elsie Arntzen, and local contractors joined the building trades class today. The group learned about the growing demand for skilled tradeworkers across Montana. Students also learned about what these jobs actually entail as they toured the renovations on the Hellgate High School library. Construction c...
A Great Falls mother is outraged after a video taken Monday afternoon showing an altercation between her son, who is still in middle school, and an adult bus aide.
April 10 marks Equal Pay Day, a symbolic day of the year when most women's salaries have caught up to what men made in the previous year. The picture has somewhat improved for working women in Montana. A nonprofit is hosting equal pay awareness parties at breweries and distilleries across the state on Tuesday evening.
MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.
Two separate crashes on Highway 93 brought traffic to a standstill between Missoula and Lolo for several hours on Monday night. Luckily, only minor injuries were reported in both crashes.
Mayor John Engen, University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, and Missoula County Commissioner, Dave Strohmaier, joined forces for City Club Monday.
WHITEFISH - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports the death of a man who apparently became pinned under a fifth wheel RV.
MISSOULA- Pacific Steel and Recycling announced it will no longer accept plastic, leaving Missoula residents with few options for recycling. Pacific Steel says low market value, increasing freight costs and contamination are some of the reasons the program is ending.
A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.
