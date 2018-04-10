Raise a toast to Equal Pay Day in Montana

April 10 marks Equal Pay Day, a symbolic day of the year when most women's salaries have caught up to what men made in the previous year.

Across the state, breweries and distilleries are hosting pint nights to raise money for the Women's Foundation of Montana to work for pay equity.

Cheers For Change events to promote and encourage women's economic independence will be held from 5-8 PM on April 10 at locations throughout the state.

They include MAP and Bridger Brewing Company in Bozeman, Headframe Spirits in Butte, Imagination Brewing in Missoula, Vilya Spirits in Kalispell, Katabatic Brewing in Livingston and Thirsty Brewing Company in Billings.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock also marked Equal Pay Day with an executive order promoting equal pay.

The governor's Equal Pay Day for Equal Work Task Force is tasked with encouraging businesses to treat their employees fairly.

“Every single hard-working family in Montana has a stake in ensuring women and men are paid a fair day’s wage for a fair day’s work,” Governor Bullock said in a press release.

Bullock says the task force has measured a slight improvement in Montana. In 2013, Montana women earned on average 67 percent as much as their male counterparts. The gap is now 68.3 percent, according to the task force. It's a small change, but translates to $128 million in more wages. The numbers include full-time and part-time workers.

The pay gap isn't the same for all women, either. Black, Native American and Latina women all earn even less than white women.

Nationwide, women make about 82 percent of what men earn for the same work.

Learn more about the effort to improve equity at www.equalpay.mt.gov.