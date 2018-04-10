Smith River reopens after emergency closure

Smith River State Park is open again after a temporary, emergency closure due to unsafe floating conditions.

Park officials closed the river April 3 to all floating between Camp Baker and Eden Bridge because of ice jams on the river.

A notice on the park's website Tuesday indicated the closure has been lifted.

A Butte couple was rescued from the Smith River on April 1 after running into winter conditions and ice during a float trip. A local couple who has a cabin in the area helped them get back to their car in Cascade.

Click here for current conditions and restrictions on the Smith River.