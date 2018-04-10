Department: Sales

Position: Account Executive - Bozeman

Date Available: April 10, 2018

Job Description: This position is responsible for developing and retaining advertising business for the station. Assist business owners, business managers and advertising agencies with the marketing of products and services through use of television and digital media advertising. Prospect for, close, and service new business. Service existing business. Create full sales presentations and promotions. Work with production personnel to create television commercials. Maintain thorough knowledge of television programming, audience delivery, digital media opportunities, advertising rates and practices for competitive television, radio, newspaper, billboard, and other media in the market. Negotiate advertising budgets in competition with other media.

Qualifications: Outside direct-sales experience (broadcast sales preferred). Record of growth and stability in employment. Solid knowledge of simple business mathematics. Knowledge of television industry and/or other media. Aggressive, team-oriented attitude. Superior communication skills (oral, written, presentation) Excellent interpersonal skills; a "team player" Ability to work effectively in a high-stress environment. The right candidate will have a high level of integrity, an entrepreneurial work ethic and a coachable spirit. Must be able to work flexible hours.

Physical Requirements or Restrictions: Sight and dexterity to do computer input. Valid driver’s license. Must be able to carry presentation equipment and drive from business to business for sales presentations in local regions, including Butte, Anaconda, Dillon and surrounding areas.

Application Deadline: 4/20/18

Ad Copy: Cowles Montana Media ABC & Fox Television in Bozeman, MT has an opportunity for a self-motivated problem solver to develop new business opportunities and manage an existing list. The ideal candidate will have exceptional relationship building skills, creativity, verbal and written communication skills, sales experience, strong pay-for-performance orientation, integrity and the ability to work independently. Advertising/ Media Sales experience preferred.

Send resume and cover letter, noting desired position and referral source, by April 20th, 2018 to: Human Resources, Cowles Montana Media, 2619 West College, Bozeman, MT 59718. EOE. Women and Minorities encouraged to apply.