New rules have Montana marijuana providers testing, labeling - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

New rules have Montana marijuana providers testing, labeling

Posted: Updated:
credit Pixabay credit Pixabay

By MATT VOLZ
Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Medical marijuana providers in Montana will start testing, labeling and tracking their products with new state regulations taking effect on Tuesday.

The new rules lay out how the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services will regulate the medical marijuana industry from seed to sale.

Some rules have not yet been finalized or are being delayed. For example, the health department is granting a 20-day "grace period" from pesticide testing.

Regulators are also rewriting provider marijuana limits after lawmakers said 50 square feet of canopy space per patient was too much.

Providers don't have to start electronically tracking their inventory until their annual registration renewal is due.

Montana Cannabis Industry Association spokeswoman Kate Cholewa says her organization's members won't know if they are fully complying with the new rules until state inspections begin.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Anaconda residents, EPA officials meet to discuss clean-up efforts

    Anaconda residents, EPA officials meet to discuss clean-up efforts

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:53 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:53:21 GMT

    In Anaconda, residents voiced their concerns about being exposed to lead and arsenic.

    In Anaconda, residents voiced their concerns about being exposed to lead and arsenic.

  • The New York Times Reporter shares insight into covering Arlee Warriors suicide prevention movement

    The New York Times Reporter shares insight into covering Arlee Warriors suicide prevention movement

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:49 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:49:06 GMT

    It's a movement that started in the small Montana town of Arlee, and in just weeks the message of suicide prevention spread across the country with help from a recent cover in The New York Times Magazine. Immersed in the lives of the Arlee Warriors Boys Basketball team was reporter Abe Streep. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with him,  just days after his article was posted online, to find out more about 'What the Arlee Warriors Were Playing For.'

    It's a movement that started in the small Montana town of Arlee, and in just weeks the message of suicide prevention spread across the country with help from a recent cover in The New York Times Magazine. Immersed in the lives of the Arlee Warriors Boys Basketball team was reporter Abe Streep. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with him,  just days after his article was posted online, to find out more about 'What the Arlee Warriors Were Playing For.'

  • Construction offers Hellgate students learning opportunity

    Construction offers Hellgate students learning opportunity

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:26:19 GMT

    MISSOULA - Hellgate High School hosted a construction tour Tuesday as students got an up-close look at trade and construction careers. The state Superintendent of Public Instruction, Elsie Arntzen, and local contractors joined the building trades class today. The group learned about the growing demand for skilled tradeworkers across Montana. Students also learned about what these jobs actually entail as they toured the renovations on the Hellgate High School library. Construction c...

    MISSOULA - Hellgate High School hosted a construction tour Tuesday as students got an up-close look at trade and construction careers. The state Superintendent of Public Instruction, Elsie Arntzen, and local contractors joined the building trades class today. The group learned about the growing demand for skilled tradeworkers across Montana. Students also learned about what these jobs actually entail as they toured the renovations on the Hellgate High School library. Construction c...

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The New York Times Reporter shares insight into covering Arlee Warriors suicide prevention movement

    The New York Times Reporter shares insight into covering Arlee Warriors suicide prevention movement

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:49 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:49:06 GMT

    It's a movement that started in the small Montana town of Arlee, and in just weeks the message of suicide prevention spread across the country with help from a recent cover in The New York Times Magazine. Immersed in the lives of the Arlee Warriors Boys Basketball team was reporter Abe Streep. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with him,  just days after his article was posted online, to find out more about 'What the Arlee Warriors Were Playing For.'

    It's a movement that started in the small Montana town of Arlee, and in just weeks the message of suicide prevention spread across the country with help from a recent cover in The New York Times Magazine. Immersed in the lives of the Arlee Warriors Boys Basketball team was reporter Abe Streep. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with him,  just days after his article was posted online, to find out more about 'What the Arlee Warriors Were Playing For.'

  • Missoula woman sentenced in fatal hit-and-run, DUI

    Missoula woman sentenced in fatal hit-and-run, DUI

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:03:17 GMT
    Benno Big Back Jr.Benno Big Back Jr.

    MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.

    MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.

  • Only minor injuries reported in 2 separate car crashes near Lolo

    Only minor injuries reported in 2 separate car crashes near Lolo

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-04-10 02:09:32 GMT

    Two separate crashes on Highway 93 brought traffic to a standstill between Missoula and Lolo for several hours on Monday night. Luckily, only minor injuries were reported in both crashes.

    Two separate crashes on Highway 93 brought traffic to a standstill between Missoula and Lolo for several hours on Monday night. Luckily, only minor injuries were reported in both crashes.

  • Big Missoula employers are keeping the Garden City blooming

    Big Missoula employers are keeping the Garden City blooming

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:42:12 GMT

    Mayor John Engen, University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, and Missoula County Commissioner, Dave Strohmaier, joined forces for City Club Monday.   

    Mayor John Engen, University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, and Missoula County Commissioner, Dave Strohmaier, joined forces for City Club Monday.   

  • Whitefish man pinned under RV and killed

    Whitefish man pinned under RV and killed

    Monday, April 9 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:30:39 GMT

    WHITEFISH - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports the death of a man who apparently became pinned under a fifth wheel RV. 

    WHITEFISH - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports the death of a man who apparently became pinned under a fifth wheel RV. 

  • Pacific Steel stops accepting plastic recycling in Missoula in May

    Pacific Steel stops accepting plastic recycling in Missoula in May

    Monday, April 9 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-04-09 23:45:53 GMT

    MISSOULA- Pacific Steel and Recycling announced it will no longer accept plastic, leaving Missoula residents with few options for recycling. Pacific Steel says low market value, increasing freight costs and contamination are some of the reasons the program is ending.

    MISSOULA- Pacific Steel and Recycling announced it will no longer accept plastic, leaving Missoula residents with few options for recycling. Pacific Steel says low market value, increasing freight costs and contamination are some of the reasons the program is ending.

  • UPDATE: Police Chief St. John speaks following second deadly officer-involved shooting in Billings in 24 hours

    UPDATE: Police Chief St. John speaks following second deadly officer-involved shooting in Billings in 24 hours

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:35 AM EDT2018-04-10 11:35:09 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-04-10 17:38:04 GMT

    A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.

    A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.