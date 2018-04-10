'The New York Times Reporter' shares insight into covering Arlee Warriors suicide prevention movement

It's a movement that started in the small Montana town of Arlee, and in just weeks the message of suicide prevention spread across the country with help from a recent cover in The New York Times Magazine.

Immersed in the lives of the Arlee Warriors Boys Basketball team was reporter Abe Streep.

ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with him, just days after his article was posted online, to find out more about 'What the Arlee Warriors Were Playing For.'

******

Abe Streep is a contributing writer for prominent publications, like The New York Times and Outdoor Magazine.

It's his work that first brought him to the tiny town of Arlee, population 600, more than a year ago and first brought to his attention the 2016-2017 Class C Boys State Basketball champions.

"I started by proposing an article in which, just following the star player for a year," Streep says. "I didn't know the context of the story."

Streep says that he soon realized that in telling Phil Malatare's story that he would need to tell the stories of all members of the Arlee Warriors.

"The way that they play if very team oriented and it's a very close community. And the team is sort of an extension of the community."

But imbedding himself into the lives of these teenage basketball players and into the lives of the Salish, Streep says, was no easy task.

"Time... and treating people with respect. That's the kind of reporting that I try to do."

Earning their trust over the course of a year, Streep says that he learned of their movement to dedicate their games to all people who lost a loved one to suicide.

"The kids started talking about this just impossibly difficult matter of youth suicide, and there's no simple answer for something like that."

And it's this message that Streep says that he was proud to share in his 8,100-word The New York Times Magazine article.

"The way in which they're engaging with it is fascinating. It's wonderful. It's provocative, and it's a beginning."

So the nation could learn from these warriors...

Learn 'What the Arlee Warriors Were Playing For'...

And join their movement.

******

Streep says that he has received comments on the article from people all across the country, particularly in Texas, where the Arlee Warriors movement is gaining a lot of ground.