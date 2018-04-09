Only minor injuries reported in 2 separate car crashes near Lolo

Two separate crashes on Highway 93 brought traffic to a standstill between Missoula and Lolo for several hours on Monday night.

Luckily, only minor injuries were reported in both crashes.

The Montana Department of Transportation says that the crashes were reported after 5 p.m. near mile marker 84, about a mile north of Lolo.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Navarro says that in the first crash, a vehicle was heading northbound on Highway 93 when it lost control and rolled, blocking the northbound lane of Highway 93.

Trooper Navarro says that a second vehicle swerved to miss the crash and then side-swiped another vehicle in the southbound lane. That crash blocked the southbound lane.

Trooper Navarro goes on to say that the person in the first crash suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. The person in the second crash was not injured.

Traffic, both northbound and southbound, started moving between Missoula and Lolo just before 8 p.m.