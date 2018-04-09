Public Safety Telecommunicators Week recognizes those who take the first call

It's a movement that started in the small Montana town of Arlee, and in just weeks the message of suicide prevention spread across the country with help from a recent cover in The New York Times Magazine. Immersed in the lives of the Arlee Warriors Boys Basketball team was reporter Abe Streep. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with him, just days after his article was posted online, to find out more about 'What the Arlee Warriors Were Playing For.'
MANHATTAN, Mont - The high school and elementary in Manhattan are on soft lockdown and students have been sent home for the day. Superintendent Scott Speaks issued a message on Monday morning, saying that the administration found a "written message" that was concerning.
Two separate crashes on Highway 93 brought traffic to a standstill between Missoula and Lolo for several hours on Monday night. Luckily, only minor injuries were reported in both crashes.
Multiple crashes are blocking the northbound lane of Highway 93 between Missoula and Lolo, as of 5 PM Monday evening. The Montana Department of Transportation says the lane is blocked at mile marker 84, about a mile north of Lolo.
MISSOULA- Pacific Steel and Recycling announced it will no longer accept plastic, leaving Missoula residents with few options for recycling. Pacific Steel says low market value, increasing freight costs and contamination are some of the reasons the program is ending.
MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.
WHITEFISH - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports the death of a man who apparently became pinned under a fifth wheel RV.
Two separate crashes on Highway 93 brought traffic to a standstill between Missoula and Lolo for several hours on Monday night. Luckily, only minor injuries were reported in both crashes.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to claim items law enforcement seized during investigations prior to 1985.
KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening. Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...
MISSOULA- Pacific Steel and Recycling announced it will no longer accept plastic, leaving Missoula residents with few options for recycling. Pacific Steel says low market value, increasing freight costs and contamination are some of the reasons the program is ending.
