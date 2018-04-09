Judge issues injunction in abortion provider case

By AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A state judge says an advanced practice registered nurse and a certified nurse midwife can provide abortions in Montana while they challenge a state law - as long as they have the proper training.

The preliminary injunction comes in the case of two nurses who are challenging the constitutionality of a law that allows only physicians and physician assistants to perform abortions.

The Center for Reproductive Rights and the ACLU of Montana filed the lawsuit in January on behalf of Whitefish nurse Helen Weems and an unidentified midwife.

District Judge Mike Menahan issued the injunction last week, noting it applies only to Weems and the midwife.

Menahan said the Montana Board of Nursing would have to set licensing requirements. Weems is still undergoing training to be able to perform abortions.

