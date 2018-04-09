Big Missoula employers are keeping the Garden City blooming

MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.
MANHATTAN, Mont - The high school and elementary in Manhattan are on soft lockdown and students have been sent home for the day. Superintendent Scott Speaks issued a message on Monday morning, saying that the administration found a "written message" that was concerning.
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Lewiston Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing Lewiston man and his 3-year-old son. Police say 24-year-old Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son Waylond went out Sunday morning and haven't been heard from since.
An online fundraiser aims to pay delinquent taxes for Missoula residents ahead of a county mobile home auction set for Wednesday.
If your information was stolen, a notification will appear at the top of your Facebook newsfeed, along with a new button for changing your privacy settings. Even if your information wasn't stolen, it might be a good time to check your privacy settings.
WHITEFISH - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports the death of a man who apparently became pinned under a fifth wheel RV.
LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police say Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son were found in the Orofino area on Monday. They are both safe. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word.
