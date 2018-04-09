Big Missoula employers are keeping the Garden City blooming

Three of Missoula’s biggest employers came together today to talk about ways to keep the garden city blooming.

Mayor John Engen, University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, and Missoula County Commissioner, Dave Strohmaier, joined forces for City Club Monday.

Each spoke about their major projects from increasing affordable housing to create a more valuable University experience and maintaining the nature and culture of Missoula County.

"That work that we are doing together today. The foundation that you all have helped us lay will define Missoula for the next 50 and 100 years as a place where we all belong, where we all have a chance, and where we all matter," said Mayor Engen.

City Club Missoula meets monthly to educate people and encourage discussion about issues in the region.