Pacific Steel stops accepting plastic recycling in Missoula in May

MANHATTAN, Mont - The high school and elementary in Manhattan are on soft lockdown and students have been sent home for the day. Superintendent Scott Speaks issued a message on Monday morning, saying that the administration found a "written message" that was concerning.
Two separate crashes on Highway 93 brought traffic to a standstill between Missoula and Lolo for several hours on Monday night. Luckily, only minor injuries were reported in both crashes.
Multiple crashes are blocking the northbound lane of Highway 93 between Missoula and Lolo, as of 5 PM Monday evening. The Montana Department of Transportation says the lane is blocked at mile marker 84, about a mile north of Lolo.
MISSOULA- Pacific Steel and Recycling announced it will no longer accept plastic, leaving Missoula residents with few options for recycling. Pacific Steel says low market value, increasing freight costs and contamination are some of the reasons the program is ending.
The Latest on arguments in a lawsuit against a neo-Nazi website publisher (all times local):
MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Lewiston Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing Lewiston man and his 3-year-old son. Police say 24-year-old Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son Waylond went out Sunday morning and haven't been heard from since.
An online fundraiser aims to pay delinquent taxes for Missoula residents ahead of a county mobile home auction set for Wednesday.
If your information was stolen, a notification will appear at the top of your Facebook newsfeed, along with a new button for changing your privacy settings. Even if your information wasn't stolen, it might be a good time to check your privacy settings.
WHITEFISH - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports the death of a man who apparently became pinned under a fifth wheel RV.
LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police say Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son were found in the Orofino area on Monday. They are both safe. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word.
