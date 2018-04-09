Whitefish man pinned under RV and killed

WHITEFISH - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports the death of a man who apparently became pinned under a fifth wheel RV.

A release from Sheriff Chuck Curry says that on the afternoon of April 8, first responders were dispatched to Evergreen. Rusty Atchinson, 57, had apparently been trying to jack up a fifth wheel RV when it fell onto his upper body. Rescuers were able to free him from the vehicle, but couldn't revive him.

He was pronounced dead at Kalispell Regional Medical Center.

The sheriff's office says it continues to investigate the incident.

Photo: Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0