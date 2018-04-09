Man shot by Billings police officer - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Man shot by Billings police officer

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A man was shot by a Billings police officer at a downtown apartment building.

Police Capt. Kevin Iffland did not release the man's name and said his condition was not immediately available. The man was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

Iffland didn't know what time the initial police call came in, but additional officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. Monday.

Iffland says it was unclear if the man was armed and it appears only one officer fired shots. He did not identify the officer.

