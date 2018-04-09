Missoula woman sentenced in fatal hit-and-run, DUI

MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.

In Feb. 2017, Emily Levens was intoxicated and driving a vehicle that struck and killed Benno Big Back Jr. while he was crossing the street. A witness said that Levens left the scene and drove home before police arrived.

Levens was initially charged with vehicular homicide, but prosecutors removed that charge after determining that Big Back was wearing dark clothes and crossing the street at night when the incident happened. Prosecutor Jason Marks says he reviewed testimony from lawyers and a Montana Highway Patrol crash investigator before making the decision.

Levens eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI, failing to stop, driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Levens to 10 years in prison, with five years suspended.

Big Back's friends and family held a rally Monday in his memory and to protest the reduction of Leven's charges.

"This is a group for Justice for Benno Jay Big Back Jr who was murdered in Missoula, MT by Emily Bess Leven a drunk driver who is not being charged with VEHICULAR HOMICIDE WHILE UNDER INFLUENCE but admitting to DUI, no dr.’s Lic., No car insurance; Felony leaving the scene of a killed person. The charge of VEHICULAR HOMICIDE WHILE UNDER INFLUENCE has been dropped by the prosecutor. All the family wants is justice for their son, Benno. Help us spread his message of justice inequality in Missoula, MT for Native Americans and make sure this doesn't happen to another family. "

They say Big Back was a University of Montana student studying political science when he died. Big Back is survived by his mother, Patricia Ann Spotted Wolf, and father, Benno Jay Big Back Sr.