Manhattan Schools on lockdown, sending students home after threatening message

MANHATTAN, Mont - The high school and elementary in Manhattan are on soft lockdown and students have been sent home for the day.

Superintendent Scott Chauvet issued a message on Monday morning, saying that the administration found a "written message" that was concerning.

He says police are involved and the school is following their advice to send students home for the day.

Buses ran at 11:20 and remaining students can be picked up by their parents.

