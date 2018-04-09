Manhattan Schools on lockdown, sending students home after threa - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Manhattan Schools on lockdown, sending students home after threatening message

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

MANHATTAN, Mont - The high school and elementary in Manhattan are on soft lockdown and students have been sent home for the day.

Superintendent Scott Chauvet issued a message on Monday morning, saying that the administration found a "written message" that was concerning.

He says police are involved and the school is following their advice to send students home for the day.

Buses ran at 11:20 and remaining students can be picked up by their parents.

  • Online fundraiser created ahead of Missoula mobile home auction

    Monday, April 9 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-04-09 18:12:50 GMT
    An online fundraiser aims to pay delinquent taxes for Missoula residents ahead of a county mobile home auction set for Wednesday.

  • Police searching for missing Lewiston man and his 3-year-old son

    Monday, April 9 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:26:25 GMT

    LEWISTON, Idaho - The Lewiston Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing Lewiston man and his 3-year-old son.  Police say 24-year-old Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son Waylond went out Sunday morning and haven't been heard from since. 

  • Manhattan Schools on lockdown, sending students home after threatening message

    Monday, April 9 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:06:46 GMT

    MANHATTAN, Mont - The high school and elementary in Manhattan are on soft lockdown and students have been sent home for the day. Superintendent Scott Speaks issued a message on Monday morning, saying that the administration found a "written message" that was concerning. 

  • Bright Now! Dental Olympia, WA to Host Free Dental Day for Veterans

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-04-04 12:18:48 GMT
    To honor our veterans, Bright Now! Dental has partnered with the Smiles for Everyone Foundation to open its Olympia, WA office to provide free dental services for veterans and their dependents on April 21 from 8:00...
  • WANTED: Erica Pearce for Felony Escape

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:36:48 GMT
    The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th. 

  • One dead, one hospitalized in Gallatin County crash

    Sunday, April 8 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-04-08 20:26:48 GMT

    One person is dead and another hospitalized after a crash in Gallatin County.

  • UPDATE: Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet lodged in his home's wall

    Saturday, April 7 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-04-07 13:49:49 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:57 AM EDT2018-04-08 13:57:20 GMT
    Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet shot through the exterior and interior walls of his home.

