Manhattan High School adds softball program

An online fundraiser aims to pay delinquent taxes for Missoula residents ahead of a county mobile home auction set for Wednesday.

An online fundraiser aims to pay delinquent taxes for Missoula residents ahead of a county mobile home auction set for Wednesday.

LEWISTON, Idaho - The Lewiston Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing Lewiston man and his 3-year-old son. Police say 24-year-old Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son Waylond went out Sunday morning and haven't been heard from since.

LEWISTON, Idaho - The Lewiston Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing Lewiston man and his 3-year-old son. Police say 24-year-old Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son Waylond went out Sunday morning and haven't been heard from since.

MANHATTAN, Mont - The high school and elementary in Manhattan are on soft lockdown and students have been sent home for the day. Superintendent Scott Speaks issued a message on Monday morning, saying that the administration found a "written message" that was concerning.

MANHATTAN, Mont - The high school and elementary in Manhattan are on soft lockdown and students have been sent home for the day. Superintendent Scott Speaks issued a message on Monday morning, saying that the administration found a "written message" that was concerning.

To honor our veterans, Bright Now! Dental has partnered with the Smiles for Everyone Foundation to open its Olympia, WA office to provide free dental services for veterans and their dependents on April 21 from 8:00...