UM’s International Festival returns after cancellation

The 26th Annual International Culture and Food Festival took place at the University of Montana Sunday.

This is the second largest festival at UM, bringing in people of different backgrounds together under the same roof. The event includes treats from around the world, cultural performances and an art show.

Organizers say the festival is about celebrating and learning different cultures around the world.

It's hosted by international and domestic students from campus.

Festival attendees enjoyed food, shopping, and performances Sunday.

One international student from Tajikstan explained his favorite part about this celebration.

“It creates friendships and it's always nice," says Sobirjon Nazriev, International Student Association President. "There are some stereotypes about some cultures. When someone else comes and ask you, you can tell them this is how it is, and how it's not.”

Sunday's event was a long time coming for those at the university after last year's festival was canceled. This year's festival also didn't have the student food vendors; organizers say they hope to bring that tradition back in coming years.