26th Annual International Festival at UM

It's here again, the 26th Annual International Festival at the University of Montana.

This is the second largest festival at UM, bringing in people of different backgrounds together under the same roof.

Organizers say the festival is about celebrating and learning different cultures around the world.

It's hosted by international and domestic students from campus.

People going to the festival can expect, food, shopping, and even performances.

One international student participating in the event told ABC FOX Montana us his favorite part about this celebration.

“Creates friendships and it's always nice because then people you like...there are some stereotypes about some cultures. When someone else comes and ask you...so you can tell them this is how it is...and how it's not...you know,” said Sobirjon Nazriev Tajikistan, international student, UM.

Sunday's event was a long time coming for those at the university after last year's festival was canceled.

If you did miss the International Festival there is always next year.