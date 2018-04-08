One dead, one hospitalized in Gallatin County crash

Montana Sports Information-- Led by two quarterbacks who split reps and compiled similar numbers, the Montana Grizzly offense hummed along in, at times, midseason form, racking up 81 points over the course of 94 plays during the second scrimmage of spring ball. As is the norm with spring scrimmages, the offense's performance on Friday inside a blustery Washington-Grizzly Stadium was a rebound of sorts from the team's first scrimmage held prior to spring break, where the defense pu...

