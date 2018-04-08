One dead, one hospitalized in Gallatin County crash - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

One dead, one hospitalized in Gallatin County crash

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
BELGRADE -

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a crash in Gallatin County. 

Montana Highway Patrol, Central Valley Fire and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday. The accident occurred on Interstate 90 between Manhattan and Belgrade.

Law enforcement officials found both vehicle occupants had  been ejected from the vehicle. A female was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. A male died at the scene. The Gallatin County Coroner identifier the man as Larry Dean Veitenheimer of Manhattan.  

MHP is investigating the accident.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Griz Offense Shines In First Open Scrimmage

    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-04-07 04:28:03 GMT
    Montana Sports Information-- Led by two quarterbacks who split reps and compiled similar numbers, the Montana Grizzly offense hummed along in, at times, midseason form, racking up 81 points over the course of 94 plays during the second scrimmage of spring ball. As is the norm with spring scrimmages, the offense's performance on Friday inside a blustery Washington-Grizzly Stadium was a rebound of sorts from the team's first scrimmage held prior to spring break, where the defense pu...
    Montana Sports Information-- Led by two quarterbacks who split reps and compiled similar numbers, the Montana Grizzly offense hummed along in, at times, midseason form, racking up 81 points over the course of 94 plays during the second scrimmage of spring ball. As is the norm with spring scrimmages, the offense's performance on Friday inside a blustery Washington-Grizzly Stadium was a rebound of sorts from the team's first scrimmage held prior to spring break, where the defense pu...

  • Court urged to reinstate school tax credit ban

    Court urged to reinstate school tax credit ban

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:35:33 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) -Montana government officials and public education advocates are urging the state Supreme Court to reinstate a ban on tax credits for donations that go toward scholarships for religious school students.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) -Montana government officials and public education advocates are urging the state Supreme Court to reinstate a ban on tax credits for donations that go toward scholarships for religious school students.

  • Nightmare Bacteria: What you need to know about drug-resistant germs

    Nightmare Bacteria: What you need to know about drug-resistant germs

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:10:16 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:10:16 GMT

    Antibiotic-resistant "superbugs" are on the rise, but there are new ways to combat them - and some old-fashioned common-sense things you can do every day.

    Antibiotic-resistant "superbugs" are on the rise, but there are new ways to combat them - and some old-fashioned common-sense things you can do every day.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.