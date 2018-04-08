Online fundraiser created ahead of Missoula mobile home auction

An online fundraiser aims to pay delinquent taxes for Missoula residents ahead of a county mobile home auction.

By 11:00 a.m. Sunday, the GoFundMe online donation page had raised just over $1,000. The fundraising goal on the page is set at $1,800.

The fundraiser comes after the Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer's Office announcement of the annual mobile home sale. The office is responsible for collecting property taxes. According to the county's website taxpayers who are delinquent are mailed a bill, a courtesy delinquent notice and finally a Notice of Treasurers' Sale prior to the auction.

The most recently updated mobile home auction publication lists 118 properties as delinquent, owing a combined $40,380 in taxes.

The online fundraising page points out that many of the individual tax bills are under $200. "Let’s scrounge a few dollars together, pay a few last-minute debts, and keep some families in their homes longer-term!" writes fundraising page creator Svein Newman.

From the fundraising page:

The plan? See how much money we can scrape together then go in Tuesday afternoon and pay off as many debts as possible, starting with the lowest dollar debt and working our way up (that combined with who the County sees as the most vulnerable families, to have the most impact). Debts range from as low as $191 to as high as $1,400, but most are just a few hundred dollars....



Any funds raised in excess of a home but below the cost of the next home will be donated to the North Missoula Community Development Corporation to support their affordable housing work (so, say, we raise enough money to pay off 3 debts and have $73 left over which is not enough to pay the 4th, that $73 would go to NMCDC).

The auction is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 11 in the Missoula County Courthouse, Annex Room 151.