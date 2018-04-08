Missoula man reported missing

Bitterroot National Forest employees are asking for help to locate a missing Missoula man.

According to Facebook post current Bureau of Land Management employee and former U.S. Forest Service employee Daniel C. Downing was last seen Tuesday, April 3 in Missoula.

Downing is described as a 46-year-old male. 5'11" and 200 lb. with a muscular build. Downing is white with green eyes and short sandy blonde/brown hair. When he was last seen he had a full beard/mustache. He may be wearing relaxed fit Levi bluejeans and black full zip Patagonia fleece.

Downing drives a 2012 white Chevy Silverado extended cab pickup truck with black interior. The truck does not a have a topper or decals. There may be an empty child seat in the backseat of the truck. Montana License Plate (Missoula County) 4-510678.

Anyone with information about Downing's whereabouts is asked to call Missoula Police at 406-552-6300.