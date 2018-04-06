Ski resorts see record year with heavy snowpack

MISSOULA - Snowstorms in April may be dreadful for some, but ski mountains are seeing record-long seasons.

Conditions at the top of Snowbowl Ski Resort are good for spring skiing, staff say.

Pat McKay, Snowbowl's mountain manager, says these are the best spring skiing conditions he's seen in decades. The snow has been consistent since Christmas.

The top of the mountain has about 113 inches as of April 6.

The mountain usually closes the first week of April, but this year, the resort will be open until April 15.

"I have been at Snowbowl for almost 29 years and this is the first time ever, since I've been here, going to the third week in April," he says. "But it's been such a cold spring that we haven't had the meltdown here, and this is kind of unusual. Usually we'll be losing snow at the base by this time."

Avid ski goers say they're more happy about it.

One skier told us, "I've been a passholder here for a few years and this has been one of the better seasons I've seen."

A lift operator says all trails are still open on the mountain.

On the downside, resort staff are concerned about flooding. As temperatures rise, all the water will funnel into one draw at the base of the mountain.

Other ski resorts still in operation include Lookout Pass and Whitefish Mountain Resort, which will both operate through April 8.