Man pleads guilty to raping woman in Big Sky

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - One of two men accused of raping a woman who was intoxicated and unconscious in Montana last fall has pleaded guilty to felony sexual intercourse without consent.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that Heriberto Bobadilla, who is a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty before Judge John Brown in Gallatin County District Court on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Bobadilla was arrested in August along with 35-year-old Alex Romero after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by the two at a residence in Big Sky.

Romero is also facing a felony sexual intercourse without consent charge. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial Aug. 13.

Bobadilla remains in the Gallatin County jail pending his sentencing.

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

