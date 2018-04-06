Nightmare Bacteria: What you need to know about drug-resistant g - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Nightmare Bacteria: What you need to know about drug-resistant germs

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
Germ-killing robot used by Benefis Germ-killing robot used by Benefis

Superbugs have concerned scientists for several years and plagued the public as well. These antibacterial strains have been found in 27 states so far, but concerns are growing and some scientists are now referring to them as “nightmare bacteria." 

Drug-resistant superbug strains are killing 23,000 Americans each year

The CDC warned this past Tuesday that in 2017, they recorded over 220 cases of what they refer to as “unusual resistance genes” in germs.

Doctors used to prescribe antibiotics for almost anything; ranging from the common cold to a bad infection. Antibacterial cleaners and soaps also became ubiquitous in modern life. This caused bacteria to mutate and develop a tolerance to the antibiotics. 

Since superbugs might be impervious to antiobiotics, bacterial infections such as MRSA may seem impossible to cure, much less protect yourself against. But science is trying to catch up.

In the meantime, there are simple ways for you to stay safe, according to April Woods-Tatarka, Manager of Quality and Infection Prevention at Benefis Health System.

"The best ways to prevent you getting sick or spreading your illness to other people are really good basic hand hygiene," she said. "That is the number one way we prevent ourselves from getting sick or spreading it to other people. If you are sick, stay at home, don’t go to work, you know; stay kind of out of the store if you can. Until you feel better."

There are several measures in place to help stop the spread of superbugs, ranging from devices emitting UV rays to kill anything on a microscopic level to the work on a newly discovered antibiotic known as Teixobactin (texo-bactin).

The CDC also says that you can protect yourself by simply washing your hands and disinfecting any cuts. 

Benefis also recently announced the installation of a new germ-killing robot that uses UV rays to disinfect hospital rooms.

