Montana woman says her "Pray For Snow" party worked too well

El Nino, La Nina, and now Becka! There are many things that can cause a massive disruption in the weather but according to some friendly residents of Havre, the city's record-breaking winter can all be blamed on one woman from the Hi-line.

Becka Stone is facing some fun online flack on Facebook. Recently a friend of hers started a #blamebecka post for keeping old man winter around.

"It was just kind of a poke, you know, it's getting to be April, it snowed again last night. We're all kinda ready for spring," Stone said. 

In December, Stone hosted a "Pray For More Snow" party. Locals joke that the party really worked.

"The ski hill has not been able to open the last few years because of poor snowfall, so I heard that this year was supposed to be really good for snow. So I thought a fun way to kick off the ski season was with a pint night fundraiser at our local brewery," said Stone. 

She added the outpouring of support for Bear Paw Ski Hill from the community was amazing.

"The ski hill is all volunteer run so I think a lot of people came to support those individuals as well," said Stone. 

Since then Havre has had over five feet of snow and was even voted by the National Weather Service to have had the worst winter in the entire United States. And as of early April, the community is still buried in snow and ice.

Stone said it's all in good fun, but a "pray for summer" event might just have to happen.

