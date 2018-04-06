Montana woman says her "Pray For Snow" party worked too well

Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
Belgrade schools are closed Friday due to what the superintendent is calling a "credible threat."
Belgrade schools are closed Friday due to what the superintendent is calling a "credible threat."
BUTTE - The Jimmy John's sandwich chain opened its first-ever Butte location. According to a press release, the store is now open at 563 South Arizona Avenue.
BUTTE - The Jimmy John's sandwich chain opened its first-ever Butte location. According to a press release, the store is now open at 563 South Arizona Avenue.
A small-town high school basketball team is in the spotlight for a suicide prevention message.
A small-town high school basketball team is in the spotlight for a suicide prevention message.
HAMILTON - Ravalli County authorities are investigating the recent disappearance and death of two miniature beagles. A Hamilton woman first reported the dogs missing in January of this year; the pair were a male and then-pregnant female. In late March, the dog's bodies were found in the Lake Como area. Investigators are treating the incident as a possible crime. It's also believed that the female dog delivered and nursed the puppies, who would be 7-8 weeks old by now. Sheriff Stev...
HAMILTON - Ravalli County authorities are investigating the recent disappearance and death of two miniature beagles. A Hamilton woman first reported the dogs missing in January of this year; the pair were a male and then-pregnant female. In late March, the dog's bodies were found in the Lake Como area. Investigators are treating the incident as a possible crime. It's also believed that the female dog delivered and nursed the puppies, who would be 7-8 weeks old by now. Sheriff Stev...
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene. Police said 41-year-old Tasha Lynn Schleicher has a lengthy record of drunk driving arrests, and had her 11 children taken away from her last year, after driving drunk with five children in her car. Police said in that incident, at one ...
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene. Police said 41-year-old Tasha Lynn Schleicher has a lengthy record of drunk driving arrests, and had her 11 children taken away from her last year, after driving drunk with five children in her car. Police said in that incident, at one ...
BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Officials from a Washington student publication say copies of their newspaper containing coverage about a sex scandal involve a college administrator have been stolen. The Spokesman-Review reports the editor and the adviser for the Communicator student newspaper at Spokane Falls Community College say 400 copies of the paper were stolen from the racks this week.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Officials from a Washington student publication say copies of their newspaper containing coverage about a sex scandal involve a college administrator have been stolen. The Spokesman-Review reports the editor and the adviser for the Communicator student newspaper at Spokane Falls Community College say 400 copies of the paper were stolen from the racks this week.