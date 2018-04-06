Missoula Indy staff vote in favor of union

Employees of the Missoula Independent unanimously voted in favor of a union Friday morning.

According to an emailed statement, non-management employees of the Indy voted in favor of the News Guild-Pacific Northwest to represent them.

The press release goes on to say: "The Missoula News Guild is excited to sit down with management and hopeful that we can reach a mutually beneficial collective bargaining agreement with Lee Enterprises. The unanimity of the vote is proof of how strongly the paper's staff feels about securing a viable future for the Independent in Missoula."

Former Indy owner and current general manger of the Missoulian, Matt Gibson, sold the Indy to Lee in April 2017.

The unionization comes after concerns from Missoula Independent employees.

"We have been concerned by Lee Enterprises' recent actions regarding the recently unionized Casper Star-Tribune, specifically the late-night telephone layoff of a well-regarded, award-winning editor -- for financial reasons, according to Lee -- and the subsequent suspension of one of the Casper News Guild organizers on the eve of our vote. Star-Tribune staffers had recently been told the paper was not targeted for cuts," said an emailed statement from the Missoula News Guild.

The release goes on to thank readers and advertisers who've supported the paper: "Thank you for believing in us, the employees who work every day to keep the Independent worthy of your trust. Your continued, vocal support will be more important than ever as we begin working towards our first contract."

Thank you, everyone. This is a first step, and your continued vocal support is more important than ever. https://t.co/GD6PlxxsPF — Derek Brouwer (@derekwbrouwer) April 6, 2018