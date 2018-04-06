Brooks, Reserve intersection will be closed Sunday

The intersection of Brooks and Reserve Streets in Missoula will be closed for most of the day on Sunday, April 8.

Montana Rail Link crews will be on site working on the train tracks.

The area will be closed to through traffic and pedestrians. Detours will be in effect. Work on the tracks is expected to begin at 5:00 a.m. Sunday and end at 9:00 p.m.

Click here for the City of Missoula's Weekly Road Report for updates on this, and other road projects.