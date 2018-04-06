Belgrade Schools closed Friday

Belgrade schools are closed Friday due to what the superintendent is calling a "credible threat."

Here's the statement posted on the school's website:

Due to a credible threat, there will be no school for any Belgrade District School tomorrow. We will continue to investigate this threat and be in communication. There is no immediate threat suspected; however, we need time to investigate the situation.

The Gallatin Media Center issued a statement Friday afternoon saying they are working with the Belgrade Police Department to determine who is responsible for the graffiti found on a bathroom stall Thursday.

Officers met with school officials and an investigation was initiated. Officers and school officials are working to locate the subject/s responsible for the graffiti. Officers are working all aspects to validate any leads that could determine the level of the threat to students, staff and the community.

We believe the incident to be centered at the Belgrade High School.

-The Gallatin Media Center