Arlee Warriors get national attention in The New York Times Magazine

BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
Montana's own Arlee Warriors Class C high school basketball team is earning national fame, thanks to a New York Times magazine profile.
Montana's own Arlee Warriors Class C high school basketball team is earning national fame, thanks to a New York Times magazine profile.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to claim items law enforcement seized during investigations prior to 1985.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to claim items law enforcement seized during investigations prior to 1985.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - A well-prepared California hiker missing for six days in the backcountry of Yosemite National Park has been found.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - A well-prepared California hiker missing for six days in the backcountry of Yosemite National Park has been found.
A Butte couple is home and warm after being rescued from a cold Smith River trip.
A Butte couple is home and warm after being rescued from a cold Smith River trip.
BUTTE - The Jimmy John's sandwich chain opened its first-ever Butte location. According to a press release, the store is now open at 563 South Arizona Avenue.
BUTTE - The Jimmy John's sandwich chain opened its first-ever Butte location. According to a press release, the store is now open at 563 South Arizona Avenue.
HAMILTON - Ravalli County authorities are investigating the recent disappearance and death of two miniature beagles. A Hamilton woman first reported the dogs missing in January of this year; the pair were a male and then-pregnant female. In late March, the dog's bodies were found in the Lake Como area. Investigators are treating the incident as a possible crime. It's also believed that the female dog delivered and nursed the puppies, who would be 7-8 weeks old by now. Sheriff Stev...
HAMILTON - Ravalli County authorities are investigating the recent disappearance and death of two miniature beagles. A Hamilton woman first reported the dogs missing in January of this year; the pair were a male and then-pregnant female. In late March, the dog's bodies were found in the Lake Como area. Investigators are treating the incident as a possible crime. It's also believed that the female dog delivered and nursed the puppies, who would be 7-8 weeks old by now. Sheriff Stev...
A Benton County woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.
A Benton County woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.