Arlee Warriors get national attention in The New York Times Magazine

The Arlee Warriors basketball team is in the national spotlight for a suicide prevention message.

Their story made the cover of the New York Times Magazine this week.

"Excited to see us in the New York Times because not something that everybody gets to do. You get chosen to be in there. And coming from a small town out of Montana it's really special,” said William Mesteth, basketball player.

Special might be an understatement for Will and the rest of the Warriors.

Not only are the Warriors back-to-back Class C State Champs, but the young men used their championship platform to spread a message that hits home for many of them. It started with this suicide prevention video the team posted on Facebook ahead of the tournament. That video went viral. And Wednesday, that message had an even greater reach when a feature story was published in the New York Times Magazine.

"I'm getting pretty good feedback. Everyone is quite amazed at the story. Not only from our community but seeing from like...I saw someone read it from India and stuff,” said basketball player Gregory Whitesell.

Athletic Director, Amy Bartels said the team is even getting fan mail, and believe it or not most of it is coming from the Lone Star State.

"They have been following us, a big group down there outside of Houston. They sent a letter...just saying how supportive they were of the Warrior Movement and the help to support suicide prevention,” said Bartels.

That support is what gives these young men the courage to discuss a topic many people aren't comfortable discussing.

"Like my great grandma mentioned to me when I was younger, you know, we're going to be the future, future leaders. So we kind of...us the future putting a stop to all these bad things that are going on in people's lives,” said Whitesell.

These future leaders certainly have lots to be proud of.

The team is still waiting for some hard copies of the magazine to arrive. They hope to have those in hand on Monday.