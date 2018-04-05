Ravalli County investigating alleged theft and killing of pet be - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Ravalli County investigating alleged theft and killing of pet beagles

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
HAMILTON - Ravalli County authorities are investigating the recent disappearance and death of two miniature beagles.

A Hamilton woman first reported the dogs missing in January of this year; the pair were a male and then-pregnant female.

In late March, the dog's bodies were found in the Lake Como area.

Investigators are treating the incident as a possible crime. It's also believed that the female dog delivered and nursed the puppies, who would be 7-8 weeks old by now.

Sheriff Steve Holton says investigators have collected evidence of a perpetrator, and they believe felony theft and aggravated animal cruelty took place.

In a press release, Holton said, "Right now, we are hoping that someone in our community will know who is responsible for these crimes, and that they will notify us of their suspicions". 

Anyone with information is asked to call Ravalli County at 406-363-3033. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office mobile app or by calling Five Valley Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.

Beagle puppies can fetch up to $800 each, according to PuppyFind.com.

