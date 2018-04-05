Montana guard Ahmad Rorie declares for NBA draft

MSSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Montana junior guard Ahmad Rorie has announced his intention to declare for the NBA draft.

Rorie isn't hiring an agent, meaning he could withdraw from the process by May 30 and still return to the Grizzlies for his senior season.

Rorie said Thursday he has aspirations to play at the next level and this gives him a chance to work out with NBA teams and learn how he stacks up.

Montana coach Travis DeCuire says he supports Rorie as he explores the possibility of playing in the NBA.

The Tacoma, Washington, native averaged 17.2 points and 3.7 assists per game as Montana posted a 26-8 record, won the Big Sky Conference regular-season and tournament championship and met runner-up Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

