Montana, prison company at impasse in negotiations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana and CoreCivic are at an impasse in negotiations to extend the private prison company's contract to run Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby.

Montana Department of Corrections director Reginald Michael and Gov. Steve Bullock's budget director, Dan Villa, traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, this week for talks, with CoreCivic's contract set to expire next year.

Villa said Thursday the two sides agreed to some provisions, including extending the contract to 2021.

But they could not agree on others, such as the per-prisoner rate that the state would pay CoreCivic to run the prison. Montana offered $69 per prisoner, per day, while CoreCivic is seeking $75 per prisoner, per day.

Villa says the state will wait for CoreCivic to make a reasonable offer.

CoreCivic spokesman Steve Owen says the company believes there is a way to find common ground.

