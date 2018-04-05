Montana, prison company at impasse in negotiations - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana, prison company at impasse in negotiations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana and CoreCivic are at an impasse in negotiations to extend the private prison company's contract to run Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby.

Montana Department of Corrections director Reginald Michael and Gov. Steve Bullock's budget director, Dan Villa, traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, this week for talks, with CoreCivic's contract set to expire next year.

Villa said Thursday the two sides agreed to some provisions, including extending the contract to 2021.

But they could not agree on others, such as the per-prisoner rate that the state would pay CoreCivic to run the prison. Montana offered $69 per prisoner, per day, while CoreCivic is seeking $75 per prisoner, per day.

Villa says the state will wait for CoreCivic to make a reasonable offer.

CoreCivic spokesman Steve Owen says the company believes there is a way to find common ground.

    Could momentum from recent teacher strikes across the U.S. could propel educators in the Treasure State to take a similar stance? We spoke to a teachers' union representative about whether a strike is likely in Montana.

    MISSOULA - Community Medical Center announced plans to bring more advanced cardiac care to local patients. The new program is a partnership with Billings Clinic, which is owned by the same parent company as CMC.  A press release says Community will offer advanced cardiac treatment including a catheterization lab, cardiology outpatient rehabilitation unit and cardiac ultrasound. Dr. Robert Minor and Dr. Douglas Waldo will lead the program, which will also do outreach to Ron...

    Montana junior guard Ahmad Rorie has announced his intention to declare for the NBA draft.

