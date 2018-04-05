Could teacher strikes be next for Montana?

BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to claim items law enforcement seized during investigations prior to 1985.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to claim items law enforcement seized during investigations prior to 1985.
Montana's own Arlee Warriors Class C high school basketball team is earning national fame, thanks to a New York Times magazine profile.
Montana's own Arlee Warriors Class C high school basketball team is earning national fame, thanks to a New York Times magazine profile.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - A well-prepared California hiker missing for six days in the backcountry of Yosemite National Park has been found.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - A well-prepared California hiker missing for six days in the backcountry of Yosemite National Park has been found.
A Butte couple is home and warm after being rescued from a cold Smith River trip.
A Butte couple is home and warm after being rescued from a cold Smith River trip.
Officers confirm the standoff started Wednesday night and is over as of Thursday morning.
Officers confirm the standoff started Wednesday night and is over as of Thursday morning.
A Benton County woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.
A Benton County woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.
A Gallatin County judge has sentenced a man to more than a decade of probation after he pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of a 5-month-old baby.
A Gallatin County judge has sentenced a man to more than a decade of probation after he pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of a 5-month-old baby.