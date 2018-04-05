Could teacher strikes be next for Montana?

by BLISS ZECHMAN

Could momentum from recent teacher strikes across the U.S. could propel educators in the Treasure State to take a similar stance?

Teachers' advocates in Montana say the Treasure State differs from protesting states like Kentucky and Oklahoma in some big ways.

For one thing, the Montana Legislature is not in session and won't meet again until January of 2019. Therefore, it wouldn't be productive to march on the capitol lawn at this time.

Number two, Montana doesn't have a statewide salary schedule, which means teachers would need to take most funding issues up with their respective districts.

However, there's still a possibility for protests.



"If we have revenue situations where our members are feeling like they're last in line, that their concerns aren't being addressed, for sure you could see some type of protest or demonstration activity,” said Erik Burke, Executive Director for MEA-MFT, the state teachers' union.

Montana ranks 29th in teacher pay according to the National Education Association.

But unlike teachers currently protesting elsewhere in the nation, Montana educators have seen small but steady pay increases over the last decade.

