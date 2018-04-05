Snow plow crews hard at work in Glacier National Park - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Snow plow crews hard at work in Glacier National Park

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK -

Spring plowing is underway in Glacier National Park. 

This week plows are working on Many Glacier Road on the east side of the park, and Camas Road on the west side of the park. Park crews are also working to clear snow from campgrounds and other visitor areas. 

Initial reports from snow removal staff indicate drifts between 15-20 feet in some areas, including roads and picnic areas. The restroom facility at Two Medicine was completely covered in snow. 

Weather permitting, crews are expected to take on the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road next week between Lake McDonald Lodge and Avalanche. The Sun Road fully opened on June 28 in 2017. 

