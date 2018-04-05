Snow plow crews hard at work in Glacier National Park

Could momentum from recent teacher strikes across the U.S. could propel educators in the Treasure State to take a similar stance? We spoke to a teachers' union representative about whether a strike is likely in Montana.
MISSOULA - Community Medical Center announced plans to bring more advanced cardiac care to local patients. The new program is a partnership with Billings Clinic, which is owned by the same parent company as CMC. A press release says Community will offer advanced cardiac treatment including a catheterization lab, cardiology outpatient rehabilitation unit and cardiac ultrasound. Dr. Robert Minor and Dr. Douglas Waldo will lead the program, which will also do outreach to Ron...
Montana junior guard Ahmad Rorie has announced his intention to declare for the NBA draft.
Officials identified two men who died in unrelated incidents after being in custody at a Montana prison.
BUTTE - The Jimmy John's sandwich chain opened its first-ever Butte location. According to a press release, the store is now open at 563 South Arizona Avenue.
BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to claim items law enforcement seized during investigations prior to 1985.
Montana's own Arlee Warriors Class C high school basketball team is earning national fame, thanks to a New York Times magazine profile.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - A well-prepared California hiker missing for six days in the backcountry of Yosemite National Park has been found.
A Butte couple is home and warm after being rescued from a cold Smith River trip.
Officers confirm the standoff started Wednesday night and is over as of Thursday morning.
A Benton County woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.
A Gallatin County judge has sentenced a man to more than a decade of probation after he pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of a 5-month-old baby.
