Jimmy John's opens first Butte location

BUTTE - The Jimmy John's sandwich chain opened its first-ever Butte location.

According to a press release, the store is now open at 563 South Arizona Avenue.

Store owner Christopher Brown says he's planning to hire up to 25 employees.

The business offers a variety of sandwiches, delivery and catering services.

Jimmy John's says it's one of the fastest growing franchises in the country, with 2,700 locations in 43 states. Franchise founder Jimmy John Liautaud founded the business in 1983 with a loan from his father, according to the Franchise Times

