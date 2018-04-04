Denise Juneau chosen to lead Seattle public schools

The former state superintendent for Montana public schools, Denise Juneau, is chosen to lead Seattle public schools.
The Darby High School senior accused of threatening to shoot-up the school appeared in Ravalli County District Court Wednesday.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to claim items law enforcement seized during investigations prior to 1985.
A Gallatin County judge has sentenced a man to more than a decade of probation after he pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of a 5-month-old baby.
It's up to a Missoula judge to decide whether a high school student will be tried as an adult for an incident that led to a school resource officer firing his gun on campus.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to claim items law enforcement seized during investigations prior to 1985.
BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
A Butte couple is home and warm after being rescued from a cold Smith River trip.
A Benton County woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - A well-prepared California hiker missing for six days in the backcountry of Yosemite National Park has been found.
Missoula police are investigating at least two reports of Easter eggs found around town that were stuffed with Nazi propaganda.
A man killed in a car cash north of Polson has been identified. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Olijah Nathaniel James, of Elmo, died from injuries from that crash, which happened five miles north of Polson on US 93.
Montana's own Arlee Warriors Class C high school basketball team is earning national fame, thanks to a New York Times magazine profile.
