Denise Juneau chosen to lead Seattle public schools

The former state superintendent for Montana public schools, Denise Juneau, is chosen to lead Seattle public schools.

Juneau posted the announced on her Facebook page on Wednesday night, the same night the Seattle School Board voted to enter contract negotiations with Juneau to be the new Seattle Schools Superintendent.

She was one of three candidates under consideration for the job.

If a contract is agreed upon, the former Montana schools chief will take over in Seattle schools on July 1.

Juneau served as Montana's State Superintendent of Public Instruction from 2009 to 2017.

She ran for Montana's lone U.S. House of Representatives seat in 2016, losing to Republican Ryan Zinke.