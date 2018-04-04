MISSOULA - The nonprofit Zootown Arts Community Center will soon have a new home, right in the heart of downtown.

Since it was founded 10 years ago, the ZACC has operated out of building on North First Street West in Missoula, near the Northside KettleHouse Brewing Co.

This week, the ZACC announced plans to move into a new location downtown on West Main Street in the historic Studebaker building.

ZACC staff said they're outgrowing their current location, where they teaching classes, host all-ages music events and provide a space for do-it-yourself art project. Executive Director Kia Liszak said that space isn't big enough anymore.

They are excited about the new space with new room for art and projects.

"[It's] pretty taxing on our staff to have to be constantly moved by things around, changing things up. It feels really nice to have our own space that we can build out as we need to,” said Liszak.

Kia's been searching for a new space for the last couple of years and finally found it along West Main Street in downtown Missoula.

"More central location, easier access, easier to get to, and more space for our growing program,” said Liszak.

The ZACC purchased the building for $1.9 million.

With renovations, it will cost more than $3 million to complete.

The nonprofit is launching a capital campaign to fund the new space.

Even with the excitement of relocating, Kia admits she'll miss the Northside location.

"It's part of who we are. We've the ones do the Northside Block Party and [are] really involved in the neighborhood over here. So we've really enjoyed being a part of this neighborhood and being a staple of this neighborhood,” said Liszak.

She does see the new neighborhood as more a permanent future for the ZACC.

"Helps me know that the ZACC will be a part of Missoula forever,” said Liszak.

Kia told ABC FOX Montana the ZACC will hopefully be in that brand new facility next May.

In the meantime, all of their services will continue on the Northside.