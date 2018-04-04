Public supports preserving Sperry Chalet's historic character

WEST GLACIER - Most of the public is in support of preserving Sperry Chalet's historic character.

Sperry Chalet burned last summer in a wildfire that torched much of Glacier National Park. This winter, an aerial survey found that most of the building's outer structure survived the winter and remain standing.

A National Park Service press release says the results of a public comment period show that of nearly 400 comments, 70 percent are in favor of one of the two options that allow for either restoring the building to its original specifications or restoring the building with a few modern improvements.

The park service says it plans to issue a final decision on the project by mid-May.