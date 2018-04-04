Butte couple rescued from Smith River ice jam

A Butte couple is home and warm after being rescued from a cold Smith River trip.

Kendra Hoar said she, her fiance and a friend had a permit to put on Sunday, April 1. Hoar said on the first night, it start to snow at about 8 p.m. when they went to bed. She said they woke up to 3 inches of snow and it continued to snow all day.

The water was getting slushy and they finally reached a point when the oars couldn't break through the ice.

Hoar said a local couple who has a cabin in the area helped them get back to their car in Cascade.

This was Hoar's first trip on the Smith and she says she's looking forward to a warmer launch on her next time down the river. Traffic is regulated on the Smith River. People must apply for permits to get on the remote canyon portion of the river. The permit tells you when you're allowed to launch.

On Tuesday, officials declared a winter emergency and closed the Smith for recreation due to the icy conditions.