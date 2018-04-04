Man in Bozeman receives suspended sentence for death of baby - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Man in Bozeman receives suspended sentence for death of baby

Posted: Updated:

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A Gallatin County judge has sentenced a man to more than a decade of probation after he pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of a 5-month-old baby.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that Judge Holly Brown called the case "totally unique" on Tuesday before sentencing 23-year-old Branden Moss to a 15-year suspended sentence. Moss pleaded guilty in January to felony negligent homicide for the death of the baby, 5-month-old Sethryen Wollschlager.

Moss did not admit to causing injuries to the boy, who a medical exam showed suffered blunt force trauma to his head and neck after spending hours with Moss at a Bozeman motel in November 2015. But Moss acknowledged that he delayed calling 911 for help when he saw the baby was in distress.

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

