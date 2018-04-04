Montana State basketball player declares for NBA draft

BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.
Missoula police are investigating at least two reports of Easter eggs found around town that were stuffed with Nazi propaganda.
A Benton County woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.
A man reported missing in the Mission Valley has been found dead.
Montana's own Arlee Warriors Class C high school basketball team is earning national fame, thanks to a New York Times magazine profile.
MISSOULA- Police received reports of Easter eggs stuffed with Nazi propaganda in Missoula. One egg was found in a mailbox on the 1200 block of West Kent and another on the 600 block of West Kent. Other eggs turned up two blocks north on the 700 block of Kensington.
Two major cities in Big Sky Country have entered the running for the best Main street in the nation. Can you guess where they are?
A Butte couple is home and warm after being rescued from a cold Smith River trip.
