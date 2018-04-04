Montana State basketball player declares for NBA draft

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana State junior Tyler Hall has declared his intention to enter the NBA draft process.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Rock Island, Illinois, said Wednesday he wants to determine his draft status. He is not hiring an agent, leaving open the possibility of returning to MSU for his senior season.

NBA teams conduct and attend workouts with early-entry players on April 24 and the deadline for players to withdraw from the process and retain NCAA eligibility is May 30. The draft is in June.

MSU coach Brian Fish says he's excited for Hall. He says the effort gives him and his family time to gather information without jeopardizing his senior season.

Hall averaged 17.5 points per game this season and was third on the team with 86 assists.

