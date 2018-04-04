Student accused of school threats undergoes mental health evaluation

The Darby High School senior accused of threatening to shoot up the school appeared in Ravalli County District Court Wednesday.

Attorneys on both sides discussed a mental health evaluation for MacLean Kayser 18.

In mid-February, Kayser was arrested on charges of assault and intimidation for allegedly posting threats to Snapchat and announcing in school that he would shoot classmates and teachers.

Prosecutors want to determine his mental stability and see how it relates to the violent threats. The judge told Kayser's attorney that he has until the end of the month to submit the results of that exam to the court.

Kayser has been released for pre-trial supervision and is at home with his father. He has entered a plea of "not guilty" to his charges.