Ravalli County Sheriff's Office gives back unclaimed property

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to claim items law enforcement seized during investigations prior to 1985.

Ravalli County Sheriff, Steve Holton, told me they have between 200 and 300 items so far and the office isn't even done taking inventory yet.

As you might imagine, all of these items are cluttering the evidence warehouse and taking up space in storage units.

The items were once used as evidence, but are no longer needed.

Some of the things they're storing include motorcycles, helmets, and microwaves just to name a few.

The sheriff's office wants to get rid of the items as soon as possible.

"What we're really doing is just putting out information to the public just saying if you think we may have property, please give us a call and describe it and if we can verify it’s the rightful owners we'll return it. Otherwise we're going to put it on a public auction site for sale," said Holton.

Holton said that if these items are not collected by the end of this month they will be put up for sale with an online auction.

The items that go to auction will be listed on the Ravalli County website with photos and prices.

Now if you think the sheriff's office still has some of your items, you need to contact them as soon as possible at 406-375-4060.