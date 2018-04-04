Meth lab discovered in Bozeman hotel - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Meth lab discovered in Bozeman hotel

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
Missouri River Drug Task Force Missouri River Drug Task Force

BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.

A press release from the Gallatin Media Center says the toxic materials were removed carefully to prevent any danger to hotel guests or staff.

Police have not released the name of the hotel.

Bozeman and Belgrade police responded, as well as the Missouri River Drug Task Force and Bozeman Fire Department.

From the press release:

(Bozeman, Mont.) At 2:00 this morning Belgrade and Bozeman Police received information of a meth lab functioning in a Bozeman hotel.   Bozeman Police responded and discovered an active clandestine meth lab.  Members from the Missouri River Drug Task Force and Bozeman Fire Department safely removed the clandestine lab for disposal.  The expertise and team work of all departments and hotel personnel prevented any injury to guests or employees. The investigation is on going.

Contact information: Sheriff’s Captain Ryan Stratman, Commander, Missouri River Drug Task Force.  582-2110.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.