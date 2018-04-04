Meth lab discovered in Bozeman hotel

BOZEMAN- An "active clandestine meth lab" was removed from a hotel after police received a tip at 2 AM Wednesday.

A press release from the Gallatin Media Center says the toxic materials were removed carefully to prevent any danger to hotel guests or staff.

Police have not released the name of the hotel.

Bozeman and Belgrade police responded, as well as the Missouri River Drug Task Force and Bozeman Fire Department.

From the press release: