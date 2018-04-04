23-year-old West Yellowstone skier rescued at night

WEST YELLOWSTONE - First responders rescued a woman who'd been skiing alone at night on the Rendezvous Nordic trail system.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Tuesday, April 3, a 23-year-old woman from West Yellowstone fell and hurt her ribs so badly she couldn't stand. She called her mother, who called 911 and asked for assistance.

The county Search and Rescue team and Hebgen Basin Fire Department responded, and fond her by tracing the GPS coordinates from the 911 call. The woman was transported via rescue sled to the trailhead and received medical treatment.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reminds skiers to ski with a partner, and remember that skiing at night can be more dangerous.

The Rendezvous trail system is more than 20 miles long and winds through the Gallatin National Forest.

Previously: Woman rescued after snowmobile crash in West Yellowstone

Body of hiker recovered from West Yellowstone