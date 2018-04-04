Missing California hiker found after 6 days in Yosemite park - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missing California hiker found after 6 days in Yosemite park

Posted: Updated:
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -

(AP) - A well-prepared California hiker missing for six days in the backcountry of Yosemite National Park has been found.
  
The National Park Service tells San Francisco Bay Area news station KTVU-TV that Alan Chow of Oakland was found hydrated and in good health. A ranger in a helicopter spotted him Friday after an extensive search.
  
Chow planned an overnight backpacking trip alone and was last seen Feb. 17. He wasn't officially noticed to be missing until three days later.
  
Yosemite park ranger Scott Gediman says Chow got lost, then set up his tent and stayed put until he was found. Officials say that was the right thing to do.
  
Gediman says Chow had food, warm clothing in preparation for the cold temperatures and used melted snow for drinking water.
  
___
  
Information from: KTVU-TV.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/25/2018 2:11:49 PM (GMT -8:00)

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.