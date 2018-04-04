Montana sheriff says he's being unfairly punished for domestic v - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana sheriff says he's being unfairly punished for domestic violence allegations

Sheriff Edwards at a campaign event Sheriff Edwards at a campaign event


GREAT FALLS - Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards says he's receiving unfair sanctions from the state Peace Officers Standard and Training council.

Montana POST is revoking Edwards' certifications after an incident last year in which Edwards was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. Charges were eventually dropped after Edwards made an agreement with prosecutors.

POST executive director Perry Johnson says Edward's peace officer and coroner's certificates will be stripped from him. 

Once the decision is signed by the director, it will be presented to Edwards.

Edwards says he will appeal and fight to the end.

In an interview, the sheriff said, "I don't feel that they are being fair with their sanction. Now, I'm not saying I don't need to be sanctioned, but I feel it's a little harsh."

He added that he plans on appealing the committee's decision.

We asked him how this will affect his campaign, he said regardless of this decision, he will not be dropping out of the race. 

Edwards is accused of a domestic violence incident last year.
 

